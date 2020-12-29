Sei Investments Co. Takes $1.96 Million Position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in XP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in XP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in XP during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in XP during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in XP during the 2nd quarter worth $448,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded XP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE:XP opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. XP Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.43.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

