Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.95.

SQNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million. Analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

