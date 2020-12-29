Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director James T. Richardson Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director James T. Richardson sold 3,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $163,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.97 million, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. Digimarc Co. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Digimarc from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digimarc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Digimarc during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 127,844 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Digimarc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Digimarc by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Digimarc by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.