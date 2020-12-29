Cordant Inc. Acquires 378 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cordant Inc. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $136.69 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.