California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,597 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in American Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

AFIN stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $842.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.37.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFIN. ValuEngine upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded American Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

