PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,324 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.12% of PRGX Global worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRGX Global in the second quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PRGX Global by 16.5% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 142,058 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PRGX Global by 467.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 134,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PRGX Global during the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PRGX Global by 76.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $180.95 million, a P/E ratio of -20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. PRGX Global, Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $7.80.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. PRGX Global had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PRGX Global, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barrington Research downgraded shares of PRGX Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. PRGX Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

