Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 50,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 116.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 61,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000.

PTEN stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $984.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.76. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $207.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on PTEN. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

