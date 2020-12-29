iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Stock Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.86

iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and traded as high as $28.51. iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF shares last traded at $28.26, with a volume of 54,526 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 57,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 95,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

