Obtala (LON:OBT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.90

Obtala Ltd (LON:OBT) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and traded as high as $6.90. Obtala shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 227,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of £28.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.90.

About Obtala (LON:OBT)

Obtala Limited, formerly Obtala Resources Limited, is engaged in the development of agricultural, food processing and timber projects, the holding of mineral resource licenses, projects and investment in other natural resources exploration and development companies and retail. The Company operates through four segments: Exploration and development, Agriculture and forestry, Investing activities and Retail.

