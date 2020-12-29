Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $55.24

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.24 and traded as high as $57.55. Trend Micro shares last traded at $57.31, with a volume of 599 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Trend Micro in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Trend Micro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average is $58.33.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). Trend Micro had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $407.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

