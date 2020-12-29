Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.75

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and traded as high as $23.82. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 183,447 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVT. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $105,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

