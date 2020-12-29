Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $23,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $194.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.80 and a twelve month high of $213.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.19 and a 200 day moving average of $190.35.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.62.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

