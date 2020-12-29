GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. GreenSky reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $142.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSKY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.10.

In other GreenSky news, insider Dennis I. Kelly acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $109,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,848.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at $152,279.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,139,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 29.1% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 5,291,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,494,000 after buying an additional 1,191,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,196,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 253,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GreenSky by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 2,187.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,466,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in GreenSky by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 942,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 379,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSKY opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $854.48 million, a P/E ratio of 93.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70.

GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

