Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CEO Stephen E. Budorick Purchases 586 Shares

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $14,954.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,476.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE OFC opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.