Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Insider Purchases $40,000.50 in Stock

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) insider Jarrod Longcor purchased 29,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $40,000.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,899.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CLRB stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 203,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

