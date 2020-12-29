Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) Insider Acquires £143,856 in Stock

Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) insider Jim Rutherford bought 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,430 ($31.75) per share, with a total value of £143,856 ($187,948.78).

AAL opened at GBX 2,510.50 ($32.80) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,318.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,995.13. Anglo American plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,564.50 ($33.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £34.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American plc (AAL.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,006.43 ($26.21).

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

