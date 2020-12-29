Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Major Shareholder Sells $580,211.68 in Stock

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 53,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $580,211.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 261,415 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $2,742,243.35.

On Monday, December 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $10,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $20,700.00.

Shares of RPLA stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.22. Replay Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Replay Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $621,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Replay Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Replay Acquisition by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Replay Acquisition

Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

