Insider Selling: Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) CEO Sells 1,244 Shares of Stock

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $51,713.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,041,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Charles Fabrikant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Charles Fabrikant sold 2,742 shares of Seacor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $114,204.30.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Charles Fabrikant sold 21,240 shares of Seacor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $883,584.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Charles Fabrikant sold 64,902 shares of Seacor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,716,148.70.

On Thursday, December 10th, Charles Fabrikant sold 81,334 shares of Seacor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $3,415,214.66.

NYSE CKH opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $845.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.89.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Seacor had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $175.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Seacor by 6.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Seacor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Seacor by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Seacor by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Seacor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CKH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

