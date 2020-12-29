Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Holdings Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,046 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,871,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 7.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SKY. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

NYSEAMERICAN:SKY opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $37.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $322.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.25 million.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.