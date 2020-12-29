Sei Investments Co. Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,248 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,703,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $535,995.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 164,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,366.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,658. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $62.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.