Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,714,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,242 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 15.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,564,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,163 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 21.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,379,000 after purchasing an additional 801,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at about $9,813,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 823.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 322,353 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOMD has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

