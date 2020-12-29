Sei Investments Co. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,473,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,624,000 after acquiring an additional 140,993 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,214,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,175,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,065.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 655,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,313,000 after buying an additional 599,078 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 602,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,443,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total transaction of $338,945.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,389.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $553,192.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,377.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,862 shares of company stock worth $2,919,674. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LECO stock opened at $117.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.68. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $122.50.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

