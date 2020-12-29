Strs Ohio Takes $530,000 Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of NETGEAR as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTGR. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 29.2% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 546.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 60,073 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter worth $264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 37,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $60,261.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,752.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $92,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,977.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,037 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,013 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NTGR opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.83.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $378.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.94 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NTGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen raised shares of NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

