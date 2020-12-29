Strs Ohio Raises Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NOW were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in NOW by 589.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 102,814 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the third quarter valued at about $565,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the third quarter worth about $486,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in NOW by 100.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 46,744 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOW alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNOW. BidaskClub raised NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.91.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. NOW’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

NOW Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.