Strs Ohio Raises Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 839.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,594,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,632,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after buying an additional 955,751 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 869.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,049,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 941,435 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,094,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 653,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,784,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 474,984 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,787,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,448.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $356.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

