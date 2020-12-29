Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of Spark Energy worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPKE. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spark Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 486,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 74,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Spark Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Spark Energy by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 185,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Spark Energy by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 74,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Spark Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James G. Jones II sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $47,721.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,158.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nick W. Evans, Jr. sold 25,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $231,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,812 shares of company stock valued at $349,701. Corporate insiders own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of Spark Energy stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a market cap of $336.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. Spark Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $10.47.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.63 million for the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 4.42%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

