ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ProPetro by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 45,207 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 12.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PUMP opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $12.11.

ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded ProPetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ProPetro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

