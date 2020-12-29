Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

CIVB stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $274.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $24.32.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $28.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIVB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.