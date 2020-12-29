Strs Ohio Has $466,000 Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Proto Labs by 15.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 17.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRLB opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

