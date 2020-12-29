Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 283 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Phreesia worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Phreesia by 187.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Phreesia during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 731.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE PHR opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, Director Cheryl Pegus sold 22,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,269,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 24,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,394,451.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,968.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,243 in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

