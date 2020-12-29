AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 110,092 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,092 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,534,000 after purchasing an additional 512,812 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,195.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,793 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.1% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 678,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 622,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 74,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 405,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

KRG opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.57, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $239,498.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

