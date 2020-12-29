SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.68

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and traded as high as $33.21. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF shares last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 1,525,644 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XME. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,803,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,914,000 after purchasing an additional 910,588 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 143.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 139,494 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,978,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

