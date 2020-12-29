NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Insider Barry J. Simon Sells 130,000 Shares

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $2,346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,300,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,574,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NK opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. NantKwest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantKwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of NantKwest during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NantKwest during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NantKwest during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NantKwest by 522.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in NantKwest during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

NantKwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

