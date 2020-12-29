McKesson Europe (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.14

McKesson Europe AG (OTCMKTS:CAKFY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and traded as high as $7.96. McKesson Europe shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 263 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.

Get McKesson Europe alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.3978 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 9.34%.

McKesson Europe AG provides logistics and services to the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Solutions and Pharmacy Solutions. The Consumer Solutions division operates approximately 2,000 own and 300 managed retail pharmacies and approximately 7,000 participants in its brand partnership schemes.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.