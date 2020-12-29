Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG.L) (LON:FOG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.02

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG.L) (LON:FOG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and traded as high as $9.50. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG.L) shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 214,146 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £93.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.46.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG.L) (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

