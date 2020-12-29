Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) (LON:TEP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,443.74

Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) (LON:TEP)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,443.74 and traded as high as $1,494.00. Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) shares last traded at $1,448.00, with a volume of 18,312 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,443.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,384.19. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.02%.

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

