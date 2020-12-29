Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 323.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,738,000 after buying an additional 3,868,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,641,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,754 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,821,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,214,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,813,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCOM. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.65.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $38.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

