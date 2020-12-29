Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.05.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $470,107.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,968 shares of company stock valued at $883,576. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.11.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

