Sei Investments Co. Has $1.93 Million Stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,769 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of BRF worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the third quarter worth $59,000. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Santander cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. Brf S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). BRF had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

