Sei Investments Co. Has $1.89 Million Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,771,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in National Grid by 4,432.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,197,000 after purchasing an additional 309,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in National Grid by 30.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,138 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in National Grid by 7.1% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 144,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGG. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:NGG opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.41. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.1285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.46%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

