Insider Selling: Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CFO Sells 42,950 Shares of Stock

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CFO Richard Sneider sold 42,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $127,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,386.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KOPN opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. Kopin Co. has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.54 million, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 2.42.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the third quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 111,443 shares in the last quarter. 18.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

