NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director John Dabiri Sells 185 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $516.00 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.40 billion, a PE ratio of 84.45, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $623.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,328,186 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $504,590,000 after purchasing an additional 145,139 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 55.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,060 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 25,394 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

