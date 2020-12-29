Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia Sells 1,000 Shares

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $58,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
IPAR opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $75.00.
Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17,957 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth $6,267,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Inter Parfums
Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.
Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread
Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.