Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia Sells 1,000 Shares

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $58,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

IPAR opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $75.00.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IPAR. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17,957 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth $6,267,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

