Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Major Shareholder Sells $82,560.00 in Stock

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,201.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Network-1 Technologies stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Network-1 Technologies stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,321 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 3.16% of Network-1 Technologies worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

