Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $463,000 Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after purchasing an additional 137,311 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at $1,054,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AAON by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $66.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.48. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $69.41.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. AAON’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAON. TheStreet lowered AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

