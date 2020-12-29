Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 8,972 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 74.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,972 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,402 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 252.6% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 94.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,623 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,032,000 after purchasing an additional 65,572 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,674,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,654,000 after purchasing an additional 173,309 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSI opened at $169.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.66 and a 200 day moving average of $154.89. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.87.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

