Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 89.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,957 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 119.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in The Kroger by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in The Kroger by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KR shares. BidaskClub upgraded The Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.92.

NYSE KR opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $37.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

