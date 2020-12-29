Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,000 PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PD. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 93.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5,125.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 167.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ATB Capital upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.82.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 394,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $17,961,276.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,166,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,235,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $241,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 774,286 shares of company stock valued at $32,404,485 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About PagerDuty
PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.
