Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,000 PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PD. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 93.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5,125.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 167.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ATB Capital upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

NYSE PD opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -65.03 and a beta of 1.18.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 394,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $17,961,276.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,166,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,235,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $241,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 774,286 shares of company stock valued at $32,404,485 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.