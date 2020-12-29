Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 420.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial stock opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

