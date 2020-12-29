Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stake in Canaan Inc. (NYSE:CAN)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Canaan Inc. (NYSE:CAN) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Canaan were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Canaan in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Canaan by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 412,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 199,517 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Canaan in the 3rd quarter worth $1,122,000.

Get Canaan alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Canaan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

CAN opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. Canaan Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $8.69.

Canaan (NYSE:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.01 million for the quarter.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.